CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Virginia drubbed William & Mary 52-17 on Friday night. Joe Reed caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 100 yards for the Cavaliers (2-0), who spoiled the return of former coach Mike London, who now is coaching the Tribe. Virginia led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and 35-3 at halftime.

William & Mary (1-1) got its only points against Virginia's first team after recovering a muffed punt at the Cavaliers' 13 yard-line in the second quarter. The Tribe began the fourth quarter trailing 45-10 and having gained just 75 yards.

The Tribe intercepted Perkins twice, ending his string of 145 passes without an interception, and got another pick when Arman Jones picked off backup Brennan Armstrong and returned it 47 yards for a score. William & Mary has forced four turnovers in both of its games.

Perkins' other touchdown pass was a 15-yarder to transfer Terrell Chatman, his roommate when they started their careers at Arizona State. The Cavaliers also scored on Nick Grant's 85-yard interception return and freshman Mike Hollins' 9-yard run on his first college attempt. Hollins later added a 1-yard scoring run.