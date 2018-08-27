VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.-Eugene Holloman has gone back to where it all started for him at Bayside High School. The 32 year old coaches youngsters these days on the very field where he was once a promising football player for the Marlins. After a stint in junior college, he got a scholarship offer to James Madison University a year after the Dukes won a national title. Several key injuries in the backfield opened the door for him at running back where he became an all-conference player.

By his senior year, NFL scouts were showing interest, but he tore ligaments in his knee. After a pair of surgeries, his chance at playing in the league evaporated. "I went through four years of depression", he says. "I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life".

After not being able to find a job, Holloman went back home to his parents house. He took the initiative and got his masters degree online. It would lead him down a path as an author of the book, "The Athlete-Student: Freshman Year". He says it will be one of a four part fictional novel series. "It starts off with this young kid in high school who's really good in sports", he says. "The only thing he wanted to do with his life was to become a professional athlete".

Holloman wants to show the next generation to be prepared when they are no longer an athlete. "This is a story that needs to be told and so if I'm the face of it so be it. This is a story that I'm passionate about that kids should know", he said. "If he wants to take up an engineering major, he should have the opportunity to do that".

