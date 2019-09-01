It's that time of the year if you're a fan of high school and college wrestling. The tradition that is the Virginia Duals gets underway this Friday and Saturday from the Hampton Coliseum. "This is the granddaddy of them all", says New Kent High head coach, Mike Faus.

The 39th annual event has five different divisions (3 high school & 2 College) from up and down the east coast. For wrestlers and coaches, it's the event you don't miss. As tournament director, Mike McCormick sums it up, "A good measuring stick to see how the rest of season may pan out."