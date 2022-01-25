Some Virginia lawmakers met with representatives of the Washington Football Team in December to discuss the possibility of moving the team across the Potomac.

VIRGINIA, USA — The push to bring professional football to Virginia got some renewed energy when Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) addressed the Commonwealth's General Assembly Jan. 18.



The governor mentioned to lawmakers the possibility of making modifications to the state's stadium authority during his speech.



"Let's broaden the baseball stadium authority to include football," he said. "And, perhaps we'll get one of those too."



The speech came just three days before Virginia Sen. Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Springfield) and Commonwealth Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) proposed separate legislation to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority.



While both lawmakers' bills have some differences, they would both grant the football stadium authority power to finance construction, hire independent contractors, and issue bonds.

Maryland has "Maryland Stadium Authority" which acquired the land that Orioles Park at Camden Yards was built on near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.



The Washington Football Team talked with Virginia lawmakers about the possibility of moving to the Commonwealth in the future.



In December, Virginia Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William, Manassas) said he talked with WFT owner Daniel Snyder about the team's interest in possibly relocating to Loudoun or Prince William counties.



McPike said part of their conversation focused on establishing a "town center" concept somewhere in the state.