Va Preps Classic saw Maury, Oscar Smith & Peninsula Catholic pick up wins

The Commodores remained unbeaten (11-0) as they edged The Miller School 54-50 on Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A busy day of high school basketball at Green Run High School for the 13th edition of the Virginia Preps Classic. Boston College commit, Donald Hand, Jr. of Landstown High School had a game high 32 points, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles couldn't withstand Hayfield of Alexandria and lost 84-72.

Oscar Smith got off to a good start against Thomas Edison, also of Alexandria and won 68-53. The Tigers were led by Ulysses Young who had 11 points and Leroy Hamilton's 31 as they cruised past the Eagles.

The Maury Commodores stayed perfect (11-0), but had to battle to hold off The Miller School 54-50. Brian Alexander and Cam Jones-Hood had 18 and 16 points respectively in the win.