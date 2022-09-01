Va Preps Classic saw Maury, Oscar Smith & Peninsula Catholic pick up wins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A busy day of high school basketball at Green Run High School for the 13th edition of the Virginia Preps Classic. Boston College commit, Donald Hand, Jr. of Landstown High School had a game high 32 points, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles couldn't withstand Hayfield of Alexandria and lost 84-72.
Oscar Smith got off to a good start against Thomas Edison, also of Alexandria and won 68-53. The Tigers were led by Ulysses Young who had 11 points and Leroy Hamilton's 31 as they cruised past the Eagles.
The Maury Commodores stayed perfect (11-0), but had to battle to hold off The Miller School 54-50. Brian Alexander and Cam Jones-Hood had 18 and 16 points respectively in the win.
Great Bridge was trying to rally, but couldn't stop Douglas Freeman in a 58-51 loss. Antoine Brown and finished with 15 while Christian Brown had 14. Peninsula Catholic got 26 points from Chris Brown as they beat Hargrave Military Academy 64-59 and Massanutten's Kanye Clary (a Penn State signee) got 18 second half points as they won over Conbine Academy of North Carolina 79-70.