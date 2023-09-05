Virginia Tech's Coach Pry makes stop in Virginia Beach

The second year coach was in town Tuesday on his "Tailgate Tour" before Tech alumni in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During the heyday of the Frank Beamer era, there was a pipeline of football players that headed west to play at Virginia Tech from Hampton Roads, but it changed after Beamer retired and Justin Fuente took over. He lasted six seasons and essentially backed away from the 757.

So, in steps Brent Pry from Penn State who knew all too well about the Hokies program as a graduate assistant coach in the mid-1990s. His mission: reestablish the school's relationship with not only the region, but the state. On Tuesday he continued with his "Tailgate Tour" that made a stop at New Realm Brewing Company in Virginia Beach with area Virginia Tech alumni.

It was one of four stops he'll make over the next month which includes Richmond, Northern Virginia and Roanoke. He and athletic director Whit Babcock spoke of the importance Hampton Roads to the school.

"Just a ton of athleticism," Pry said of the area's football players. "A lot of guys that are just really good with the ball."

The list is a long one going back Norfolk native and Pro Football Hall Of Famer, Bruce Smith. From the '90's through the 2000's, the area helped put the school on the national stage from Michael Vick (Newport News), Tyrod Taylor (Hampton), DeAngelo Hall, Darryl Tapp (both from Chesapeake) and Kam Chancellor (Norfolk).

Babcock added, "Every great team we have seem to have some young people from this part of the state," he said. "Obviously this is the biggest population. Sports is important. They're winners."