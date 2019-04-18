PORTSMOUTH, Virginia — Despite missing 10 of his first 11 shots, former Virginia Tech guard, Justin Robinson found other ways to contribute for his Sales Systems LTD squad at the 67th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament from Churchland High School. He dished out 10 assists to go with 5 rebounds and as time ran down in the game, Robinson's offense came through when it counted as he drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in a 91-89 win over K&D Rounds Landscaping.

The win moves them on to Friday's semifinals. "It kind of shows that I'm mature. I didn't shoot well throughout the game and to come down to the last shot. To be able to hit it for the game is something I couldn't ask better", he said. Robinson added, "My teammates found me in the right spot. It's the type of team that we have. The type of team we have is very unselfish and everybody plays for one another so I'm glad to be on that team."