Va. Tech's Traylor and Soule selected in WNBA Draft Monday night

Kayana Traylor & Taylor Soule become the seventh and eighth Hokies to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the third and fourth since 2019.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time in program history, the Virginia Tech women's basketball program had two athletes selected in the WNBA Draft Monday night with Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule each hearing their names called.



Traylor was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

After spending three years at Purdue, Traylor has suited up for the Hokies in each of the last two seasons, starting 40 of 68 games and averaging 10.7 points per game. This past season she started 29 times, recording a season-high of 25 points at UVA and she tallied her first career double-double against Longwood with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Traylor scored 12.2 points per game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament helping the Hokies reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. In Dallas, she scored 17 vs. LSU.



Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule was selected with the 28th overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx.