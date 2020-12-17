Va. Tech football loses two; Herbert declares for NFL Draft & Hooker to transfer

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It's been a rough 2020 for Virginia Tech football. The Hokies, like many programs around the country trying to maneuver their way through the Covid-19 pandemic.
They also decided not to go to a bowl game for the first time in 27 years, and now two of their top offensive weapons announced on Thursday they're leaving the school.
Running back, Khalil Herbert declared for the 2021 NFL Draft while quarterback, Hendon Hooker will enter into the NCAA transfer portal. Herbert was the first Hokies running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2015.
Hooker started 7 of Tech's 11 games this past season. He's passed for 2,894 yards to go with 22 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,033 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns during his time in Blacksburg.