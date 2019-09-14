Hokies hold off Paladins 24-17 Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) scores a touchdown catch past Furman defender Travis Blackshear (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg Va. Virginia Tech won 24-17. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tré Turner scored second half touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Virginia Tech rally to a 24-17 victory over Furman on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead. Turner's 29-yard touchdown run with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.

Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first collegiate start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.

A fumble by Furman's Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis' 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.

Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.