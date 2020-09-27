Patterson steps up, leads #20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw 2 touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State on Saturday night.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) started quickly in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements. Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries,by speeding to a 17-0 lead.