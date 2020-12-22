VBPS putting decision to play winter sports on hold for now

An email was sent to parents from Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an email sent to parent, Virginia Beach Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Spence has decided the school system will postpone the decision to as to when winter sports can get underway. Current school metrics according to the Virginia Health Department are not in line with bringing them back right now.

Athletes in the city in sports like girls and boys basketball must continue to wait. "We just want to buy ourselves as much time as possible before we make this final decision on winter sports", says city Chief Schools Officer, Dr. Don Robertson.