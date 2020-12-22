VBPS putting decision to play winter sports on hold for now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an email sent to parent, Virginia Beach Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Spence has decided the school system will postpone the decision to as to when winter sports can get underway. Current school metrics according to the Virginia Health Department are not in line with bringing them back right now.
Athletes in the city in sports like girls and boys basketball must continue to wait. "We just want to buy ourselves as much time as possible before we make this final decision on winter sports", says city Chief Schools Officer, Dr. Don Robertson.
For coaches like Princess Anne girls basketball's, Darnell Dozier, the hardest part is trying to help student/athletes that would need this season to get a possible athletic scholarship. "Right now the NCAA has granted kids that are already in college another year and so now that means our kids may not get in", he says. "It's no way that we could grant our kids another year high school".