Verlander 'following protocols' in his return from TJ surgery

The 2-time Cy Young Award winner had his first significant injury in his 15 year MLB career.

Justin Verlander has made a few adjustments to his life in recent years. He's married to super model Kate Upton and the two now have a 2 1/2 year old daughter named Genevieve. The former Old Dominion Monarch has had the the chance to spend more time at home these days due to his first significant injury of his career. Back on September 30th of last year, the 15 year veteran had Tommy John surgery on his right throwing elbow.

Trying to get back in 2021 is considered a long shot given there's a chance at re-injuring it. Back in March of this year, he threw his first pitch from 90 feet, so there's been progress. "Feeling great", he said recently at a press conference. "I know it sounds cliche, but taking it a day at a time. It's like what can I do to get back as quick as possible."