VHSL approves guidelines for Name, Image and Likeness deals

With more and more athletes receiving NIL opportunities, the Virginia High School League passed a policy to help navigate the new landscape of student athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — Name, Image and Likeness has changed the landscape of college athletics in just a few short years, and the inevitable trickle down to high school sports has already begun. That quick moving trickle down effect was a major motivator in the VHSL's announcement today of NIL guidelines for student athletes.

"The VHSL policy is not a policy giving permission for NIL to happen, NIL is already here. We already have teenagers, high school age students who have been offered NIL deals," VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press conference with media members Wednesday.

Haun stated repeatedly that the VHSL's goal is to create guidelines to keep students eligible to play, while taking advantage of NIL opportunities. What is included in that policy?

Students may receive compensation for commercialization of their own name, image and likeness. This includes, but is not limited to, commercials, product endorsements, personal appearances, autograph sessions, merchandise sales, apparel sales, group licensing and acting as a social media influencer.

Social media influencer has been by far the most common at the college level, according to Haun. "About 79% of all of the athletes that have NIL deals now are in the social media world," said Haun.

A student may not receive compensation, endorsements or gifts of monetary value for intellectual property of the VHSL or any member school. This includes uniforms, mascots and logos of schools, districts or regions. Students cannot wear or make reference to this IP with their NIL deal, as they do not own the intellectual property. Students also cannot represent a 3rd party brand during team activities.

Schools and teams may not use NIL opportunities to incentivize a student's enrollment at a school or membership of a team. In essence, NIL deals cannot be used to recruit students to schools. Along with this, no school or anyone employed by or affiliated with a member school, including booster, clubs, coaches, administrators, alumni or an NIL Collective my solicit, arrange or negotiate compensation for a student's NIL, other than their own child.

Students must notify the Principal or Athletic Director in writing of the student's school within 72 hours of entering into the contract. No school official can provide advice to student on NIL deals. "Since these are not school related, then we should not be advising those students. Otherwise the best advice we can give a child or parent is to talk to someone that has some legal knowledge about NIL," says Haun.

There are a number of types of products that are prohibited in NIL deals. Students may not engage in any NIL activities involving, displaying or endorsing adult entertainment products and services, alcohol products, tobacco and electronic smoking products, opioids and prescription pharmaceuticals, controlled dangerous substances, casinos and gambling (including sports betting) weapons, firearms and ammunition.