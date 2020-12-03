VHSL cancels state basketball finals due to declared state of emergency

Due to the coronavirus, VHSL officials cancelled state basketball finals & made schools playing co-champions.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine area high schools were chasing state title in basketball from Richmond between Thursday and Saturday, but the Virginia High School League opting to suspend play due to the coronavirus. Officials then declaring both finalist in all classes co-champions. Among them the Princess Anne girls who were going after a 7th straight state title in Class 5. In Class 4, the Hampton girls were facing Monacan. The Crabbers were going after their first state title since 2007. Cavaliers head coach, Darnell Dozier said he wasn't shocked by the decision and was actually relieved they didn't have to play. "I agree with that. I do care for my players. I wouldn't want them to play."

On the boys side, Green Run was among five local teams in the finals. The Stallions were going after their first ever title in what was going to be an all-757 showdown with Norview for a second time in a little over a week. They won the Class 5 Region championship over the Pilots. Head coach, Kenneth Harris talked about how his players felt about getting a share of their first title given the circumstances. "They're excited", he said. "We're going to party. I think these kids really deserve it."