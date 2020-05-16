VHSL cancels offseason workouts & summer practices

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Virginia High School League said with schools closed, indoor facilities on the property were off limits.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School made it official Friday afternoon. With the covid 19 pandemic taking hold around the country, they announced the cancellation all out-of-season practices and summer activities despite Gov. Ralph Northam starting Phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening plan.

VHSL officials releasing a statement saying “The current relaxing of the Governor’s stay-at-home order applies only to businesses", said VHSL director of communication Mike McCall.