Virginia baseball enters NCAA tournament as 7th seeded host

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The #7 national seed Virginia (45-12) will play the opening game of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Friday (June 2) when it takes on Army at noon on ESPN+. The Cavaliers are a top-8 national seed for the fifth time since 2010 and are hosting an NCAA regional for the 10th time in program history.

East Carolina and Oklahoma will finish off Friday’s action at Disharoon Park with a 7 p.m. matchup on ESPN2. The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday (time TBD).

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. All game times and television designations are subject to change.

Virginia is making its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 20th overall. The Cavaliers have reached the College World Series five times since 2009, tied for the second most in of any college baseball program. UVA has played in the NCAA Tournament in 17th times in 20 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor.

All three programs in this year’s regional field have played in a Charlottesville Regional before: Army (2012, 2013), East Carolina (2011, 2016) and Oklahoma (2012). The Sooners also played UVA in the 2010 Super Regionals in Charlottesville.