Virginia Beach Mustangs bringing home Pop Warner national championship trophy

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Junior Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs won a national championship at the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida on Saturday.

The might Mustangs pulled off a 20-0 win over the Blackhawks Athletics Club (Pennsylvania).

Zebedee Clark (No. 11) and Quincy Wilson (No. 8) scored touchdowns in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Quincy Wilson scored the Mustangs' last touchdown, with a 27-yard run.

The Division 1 junior pee wee team is ages 8-10.

The Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs (ages 9-11) were defeated by the Pee Wee Blackhawks Athletics Club in the championship game on Saturday. The final score for that game was 13-12.

PHOTOS: Junior Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs win Pop Warner national championship trophy

The Pop Warner Super Bowl is made up of 71 teams that compete in either Division I or Division II across three different age and weight ranges. This includes Junior Pee Wee, Pee Wee, and Junior Varsity.

To advance to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, a team must win both of its League and Regional Championships.

Each advancing team is guaranteed to play two games at the Super Bowl, with a National Champion being crowned in each division and competition level.

