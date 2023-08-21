Virginia Beach Police Department calls out fire department, sheriff's office, EMS ahead of 'Battle of the Badges'

The Basketball Battle of the Badges is coming up and an officer at the Bayside Rec Center warned the departments that they are putting the work in for the win.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Teams of teens and first responders from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff's Office, and Department of Emergency Services are going to battle it out on the court to decide which department dominates.

The "Battle of the Badges" basketball tournament is taking place on Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kellam High School.

All proceeds for the invite will go to supporting the Virginia Beach Police Athletic League for Youth which provides "recreational activities for youth as an alternative to involvement that could lead to ill and or criminal conduct."

The Battle of the Badges will pit Virginia Beach's departments against each other for a fun day of friendly competition and will have kids' games, raffles, displays, and more.

The Virginia Beach Police Department recently posted a call out on the other departments tagging them. An officer at the Bayside Rec Center warned the departments that they are putting the work in for the upcoming game. "Get ready... 'cause we're prepared. We ready to go."

Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to the call out with a gif saying, "we want all the smoke!"