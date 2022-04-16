Virginia Beach resident overcomes obstacles, heads to Invictus Games

Ruth Freeman has competed through surgery and sickness, and she does it all with a smile

It doesn't matter the question, Ruth Freeman ends each of her answers the same way, with a huge smile. It's not forced, in fact it's the very definition of genuine. It's the type of smile that makes you want to smile. It's a smile that seems to widen as time goes on, the type of smile that seems unique to those who have a real appreciation for the positive things in life.

As our interview stretched past the 30 minute mark, the smile perseveres. Even when discussing her recovery from the rare metastatic cancer that led to surgery which resulted in paralysis of her right trap muscle, there's that smile.

Freeman insists that their are a number of reasons for her eternally positive outlook on a life that hasn't always been easy.

For one, she takes everything day by day, staying present and continuously moving forward. She has a 14 month old that has never had trouble sleeping and a 10th wedding anniversary approaching, that is certainly cause for a dental showcase.