Virginia Beach Shamrock Marathon adjusts racing window to space out runners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon weekend is right around the corner, and after having to cancel the races in 2020 for the pandemic, this year, organizers are adjusting safety precautions.

For one thing, racers won't be taking off from a "start" line together.

A release from J&A Racing said people will have the option to make their run any time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 19, 20 or 21.

That helps cut back on people being crowded together, and potentially spreading COVID-19.

People will start their independent runs at the King Neptune statue at 31st Street, and complete their mile, 8K, half-marathon and marathon runs on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.