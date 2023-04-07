Virginia Beach native Sophia Knapp hits national scene with a splash qualifying for the US Olympic trials

Knapp from First Colonial High School qualified for next year's U.S. Olympic swimming trials in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2024 Olympic Games happen next year in Paris, France, and one local swimmer has taken a step closer to getting there.

Sophia Knapp, who's from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, qualified for next year's U.S. Olympic swimming trials in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Knapp has had an impressive run over the past couple of years. She teamed up for three straight state titles with the Patriots, and, as a college freshman, was part of a University of Virginia squad that won a national title barely three months ago.

A former member of the TIDE Swimming club in Virginia Beach, she found a similarity between qualifying for the U.S. Olympic trials and her collegiate experience.

"Swimming here is similar to the NCAAs", she said from the nationals. "I'm still surrounded by a lot of my teammates and I'm lucky enough to see some of my past TIDEs teammates."

Her former coach with TIDE Swimming, Richard Hunter, isn't surprised. "She has a beautiful stroke", he said. "Pulls a lot of water, smooth".