VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Money raised from one pair of cleats in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats auction will support the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign shows the organization's and players' dedication to charitable causes.

Players designed cleats to support a charity close to them and unboxed them on Giving Tuesday. Players then share videos and photos of their cleats on social media leading up to week 14 in the NFL before the cleats are auctioned off.

This year, the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund is getting attention thanks to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle and Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi was born in Virginia Beach on May 9, 2019 and went to Ocean Lakes High School before playing for Florida State.

He went into the NFL in 2018 and has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since.

He designed his cleats in support of the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The cleats are being auctioned by the NFL. The auction is active and will close on January 1.

As of 12:00 a.m. on December 10, the current bid was $300.

You can bid on the cleats here.

