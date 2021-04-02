Cavaliers bounce back with win over the Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat North Carolina State 64-57.
Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers, who had their 15-game ACC winning streak stretching to last season halted Saturday night at then-No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State, which won just one game in January.
Virginia endured an eight-minute span without a field goal in the second half but Huff and Hauser ignited the Cavaliers' offense down the stretch.