The premier wrestling event in the area returns after a year hiatus thanks to the pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. — It says so right there in the program, the Virginia Duals is "Back in Business."

It's the 42nd anniversary of the Duals, but the 41st edition, as last year's event got cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Duals is steeped in tradition. Like the title says, it's a dual meet type tournament. It was the first of it's kind when originally founded.

For all this time, it has hosted some of the top college and high school wrestling programs in Virginia and far beyond.