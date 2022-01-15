HAMPTON, Va. — It says so right there in the program, the Virginia Duals is "Back in Business."
It's the 42nd anniversary of the Duals, but the 41st edition, as last year's event got cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Duals is steeped in tradition. Like the title says, it's a dual meet type tournament. It was the first of it's kind when originally founded.
For all this time, it has hosted some of the top college and high school wrestling programs in Virginia and far beyond.
As always, the Hampton Coliseum plays host. All the action this year started early on Friday morning and ran all day. The excitement picks up again Saturday morning with the finals set for Saturday night.