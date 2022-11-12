Virginia Falls 37-7 to Pitt

The Cavaliers threw pick sixes on consecutive plays as Pitt built an early 14-0 lead.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Malachi Fields scored his first career touchdown with a reception in the back of the end zone in the third quarter to highlight Virginia’s day as it fell 37-7 to Pitt on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers fell behind early after Pitt had two interceptions for touchdowns on the first two offensive plays of the game. UVA trailed 28-0 after the first quarter, but held the Panthers scoreless in the second.

Virginia got a drive going mid-way through the third quarter and converted the nine-yard touchdown pass from QB Brennan Armstrong to Fields for its lone score of the day.