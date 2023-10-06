Virginia forces decisive game three behind big offensive day

The Cavaliers belted four home runs on the day including the 23rd of the season by Jake Gelof to break Virginia’s single season record.

LEESBURG, Va. — Virginia (49-13) evened the best-of-three super regional series with a 14-4 win over Duke (39-23) on Saturday (June 10) in front the fifth-straight sellout crowd at Disharoon Park. The 14-run outburst was the most runs UVA has ever scored in a super regional game.

ROOF BALL!!!



Ethan Anderson obliterates one and @UVABaseball extends the lead to 7-3.#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPNpic.twitter.com/cTRE4nCCPV — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023

The Cavaliers belted four home runs on the day including the 23rd of the season by Jake Gelof to break Virginia’s single season record. Gelof went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBI. The home run also helped the Cavalier slugger eclipse the program’s career RBI mark of 182 previously held by Steven Proscia (2009-11). Gelof now has 48 home runs and 184 home runs in his three-year Cavalier career.

Starting pitcher Connelly Early, the Charlottesville Regional Most Outstanding Player, followed up the performance by striking eight batters over seven innings of work. The lefthander was not charged with an earned run and did not walk a batter to earn his 12th win of the season, matching the program’s single-season record held by Danny Hultzen (2011) and Seth Greisinger (1996).

Griff O’Ferrall hit the second pitch of the game over the left center field wall, his first homer of the season. It was his 100th hit of year and the first leadoff homer by a Cavalier since 2016 (Adam Haseley vs. George Washington on April 6).

🔷 UVA Career HR 👑

🔶 UVA single season HR 👑



442-foot mammoth blast for @JakeGelof



📺: ESPN | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/VD7c1DjqF7 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 10, 2023

Three hits in the second inning led to two more runs and put UVA up 3-0. Anthony Stephan hit a fly ball deep enough to center to allow Ethan Anderson to score on a sacrifice fly. On the ensuing play, Casey Saucke scored from second on a one-out base knock off the bat of Henry Godbout.

Duke cut the Cavalier lead in half in the fifth on a two-out, two-run double by Luke Storm, his second and third RBI of the series. The Blue Devils moved within a run when Damon Lux replaced Storm at second, his 11th double of the year. All three runs in the frame were unearned.

"Just trying to get another win and move on to the next round!" - Jake Gelof pic.twitter.com/DF63tIv7jC — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 10, 2023

The Cavaliers erupted for four runs in the fifth, three came around on Ethan Anderson’s 410-foot shot that bounced out of Disharoon Park. The long ball was Anderson’s 13th of the year and second in the NCAA Tournament.

A batter later Anthony Stephan hit a line-drive over the Cavalier bullpen in right to give UVA an 8-3 advantage. It was Stephan’s second home run of the NCAA Tournament and fourth of the season.

Jake Gelof delivered his 85th and 86th RBI of the season with a two-run double in the sixth to put UVA up 10-3.

Gelof highlighted a four-run eighth inning with his historic blast that traveled 452-feet over the bleachers in left field.

Saucke capped the UVA scoring with a two-run, two-out double that scored Stephan and Kyle Teel. Saucke went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the contest. Saucke has three, multi-hit efforts in five NCAA Tournament games this season.

The first inning home run was O’Ferrall’s third of his career. It also marked his 26th first-inning hit of the season. UVA is 22-3 in games O’Ferrall records a hit in the first inning. It was the first time he’s had a hit in the first inning against Duke in eight career games.

Two sacrifice flies in the contest were tied for the most in game this season and tied for the most by UVA in an NCAA Tournament game. The two sac flies are the most in an NCAA Tournament games since a pair against Florida in the 2015 College World Series (6/20/15).

Anderson’s is 11-for-21 (.524) with two home runs, five doubles and five RBI in five games against Duke this season.

It marked the 23rd time UVA has scored 10+ runs this season. UVA is 22-1 when scoring 10 or more runs.

Early recorded his team-leading seventh quality start of the season. He has pitched into the seventh inning in back-to-back games for the first time this year.

UVA’s 14 runs on Saturday were the most ever scored by UVA in a super regional, topping the 11 posted against Maryland on June 9, 2014.