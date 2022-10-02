Two Virginia flag football teams win big on the national stage

The 10-and-under Hurricanes came out on top at the 2022 NFL Flag Football National Championships at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Congratulations are in order for two Virginia Hurricanes girls flag football teams from Arlington County.

Over the weekend, these hard-working athletes competed at the NFL Flag Football Championships in Las Vegas. he tournament is sponsored by the NFL, and each team is sponsored by an NFL franchise. The 10-and-under girls team came in first and took home the title, along with a pretty sweet championship belt. The 10-and-under team was sponsored by the New York Jets.

But the Hurricanes didn't stop there!

The 14-and-under girls finished second in their nationwide tournament. They were sponsored by the Arizona Cardinals.

Winning is nothing new for these ladies though. As a whole, the various Virginia Hurricanes flag football programs have won four national titles since the program started back in 2008.

The Virginia Hurricanes 10U Girls are the 2022 NFL Flag National Champions!! Congrats to the team for dominating the national tournament in Las Vegas at the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend. pic.twitter.com/LncSQx9RDg — Virginia Hurricanes (@VAHurricanesAAU) February 9, 2022

Congratulations to the Virginia Hurricanes 14U Girls flag football team for a legendary performance at the 2022 NFL Flag National Championships! The team battled the top 16 teams in the country, advanced to the Finals and finished #2 in the country. So proud of this group! pic.twitter.com/WSd7H6RMkO — Virginia Hurricanes (@VAHurricanesAAU) February 10, 2022

We love to see girls participating in sports, especially in a sport that is so often male-dominated. And we could be looking at future Olympians as advocates of flag football continue to push for its inclusion in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

For more information on the Virginia Hurricanes' girls basketball and flag football programs, visit their website.

Congratulations to these incredible athletes!

