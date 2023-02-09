Virginia State survives gaffe in final seconds and beats Norfolk State 33-24 in wild finish

The Division-II Trojans stopped quarterback Otto Kuhns a yard short of a first down at the Virginia State 4-yard line with 59 seconds remaining. Three rushes left the Trojans with a fourth down at their 6. Reserve quarterback Jordan Davis rolled out into the end zone then went upfield to run out the clock but was pushed out of bounds at the 6 with a second remaining. Norfolk State came out to attempt a tying field goal but the snap was high and Dante Clark scooped it up and returned it the other way for a touchdown.