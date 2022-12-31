Virginia Tech drops close one on the road to Wake Forest, 77-75

Mutts' double-double, Pedulla's 18 points not enough for Hokies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Battling foul trouble and a tough afternoon from beyond the arc, Virginia Tech fell to Wake Forest, 77-75, on Saturday afternoon inside the LJVM Coliseum.

Justyn Mutts recorded his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and hauling in 11 boards. Sean Pedulla matched Mutts' scoring tally and tacked on seven assists. Despite that pair being the only two in double figures, Lynn Kidd made an impact in his third start of the season with seven points and eight rebounds.

For the second game in a row, Tech out-rebounded its ACC foe in a loss. The Hokies held a 39-38 advantage on the boards, but two offensive rebounds by the Demon Deacons in the last 30 seconds were key in the hosts' victory.

Virginia Tech's defense held Wake Forest to only 36.5-percent shooting from the field, which is tied for the second-lowest number by Tech's opponent this season. However, the Demon Deacons were significantly effective from deep - shooting 39.3-percent from deep.



Tech finished the game with a season-high 24 fouls and four players with four fouls.

Wake Forest came out firing with a quick 5-0 lead, but the Hokies answered with a 13-3 run to assert itself in the game. After falling behind 22-20, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run with 7:43 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Mylyjael Poteat, to take a 27-22 lead.

Wake Forest then responded to tie things up at 38-38 heading into halftime. Virginia Tech saw the bench step up in the period, as non-starters registered 13 of its 38 total points.

Later in the second half, Wake Forest then snagged a 72-64 advantage before Virginia Tech responded by going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Mutts' jumper, to shrink the deficit to 72-70 with 2:15 to go in the contest.