The Hokies trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grant Wells' 3-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left cut the deficit to 20-14.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami (Fla.) to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami's loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 ACC), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3) trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grant Wells' 3-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left cut the deficit to 20-14.

Miami, though, converted twice on third down on the ensuing drive, with the final conversion coming on Van Dyke's 9-yard run on third-and-6 from the Miami 46 with under a minute left.

Van Dyke completed 29 of 46 passes for the Hurricanes, who finished with 458 yards. Young had nine catches for 110 yards.

The Hurricanes picked up a much-needed win despite playing without five starters who were out with injuries. They controlled the game for the most part, but season highs in penalties (17) and penalty yardage (159) allowed the Hokies to stick around. Miami had the fewest penalties and least amount of penalty yardage in the ACC coming into this one.