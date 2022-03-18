Virginia Tech falls to Texas, momentum fails to carryover from ACC tourney

Virginia Tech unable to carry tourney magic into NCAA's

NORFOLK, Va. — The look on the Longhorn's faces said it all.

Selection Sunday came one day after Virginia Tech's dominant run through the ACC tournament. By then the entire country was well aware of the Hokies. Double digit wins over North Carolina and Duke earned a reputation. So when Tech popped up on screen as 6th seeded Texas' opponent, you could nearly hear the wince from the Longhorn players.

It appears as though that wince came because Texas' shooting hands were catching fire. Notable for their shaky offense all season, the Longhorns didn't miss much in their first round matchup. Andrew Jones went 5 for 7 from 3 and Marcus Carr added three made triples for good measure. Those 8 combined makes doubled up the Hokies total from downtown. Tech held a 1 point lead when Carr tossed in a bomb from the opposite free throw line as the halftime buzzer sounded. Tech never seemed to recover, losing the second half by 6, a number minimized by some garbage time makes.