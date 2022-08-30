Who will win ODU vs. Virginia Tech this Friday? Vote in our winner prediction poll!

NORFOLK, Va. — The big game is almost here.
Virginia Tech will travel to Norfolk Friday to take on ODU at S. B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since the Monarchs' big 49-35 victory over the Hokies. This will also be the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1.
Tech is favored to win between 8.5 to 10 points -- but what do you think? Weigh in below by voting in our winner prediction poll!
Don't miss our 13News Now+ pregame show:
The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday, but you can start preparing for the game with our special pregame show, "VT vs ODU: Back to Ballard," starting at 3 p.m. on 13News Now+, our free streaming app available on Roku and Amazon Firestick.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Watch 13News Now+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Our pregame show will feature the following live guests:
- Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach councilman and former Virginia Tech player
- Vince Hall, a former Virginia Tech player
- Dr. Wood Selig, the ODU Athletic Director
We'll also have interviews with both teams' coaches and some players.
The audience -- the cornhole games, the family feuds, the foam finger culture -- is a big part of this standoff, too.
Ahead of the game, our sports team will be giving you the atmosphere, with tailgaters and guests who are out to support both schools.
If you don't have Roku or Amazon Fire TV, you can catch the pregame show on our YouTube page.