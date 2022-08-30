Who will win ODU vs. Virginia Tech this Friday? Vote in our winner prediction poll!

The Monarchs and Hokies will go head-to-head at S. B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU's big upset against Virginia Tech. Who will win this time?

NORFOLK, Va. — The big game is almost here.

Virginia Tech will travel to Norfolk Friday to take on ODU at S. B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since the Monarchs' big 49-35 victory over the Hokies. This will also be the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1.

Tech is favored to win between 8.5 to 10 points -- but what do you think? Weigh in below by voting in our winner prediction poll!

The big game is this Friday ...@ODUFootball's season opener against @HokiesFB, and the first time the teams will go head to head at S. B. Ballard Stadium since the Monarchs' biggest upset in program history ... against Virginia Tech.



Who do you think will win this time? — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 30, 2022

Don't miss our 13News Now+ pregame show:

The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday, but you can start preparing for the game with our special pregame show, "VT vs ODU: Back to Ballard," starting at 3 p.m. on 13News Now+, our free streaming app available on Roku and Amazon Firestick.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Watch 13News Now+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Our pregame show will feature the following live guests:

Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach councilman and former Virginia Tech player

Vince Hall, a former Virginia Tech player

Dr. Wood Selig, the ODU Athletic Director

We'll also have interviews with both teams' coaches and some players.

The audience -- the cornhole games, the family feuds, the foam finger culture -- is a big part of this standoff, too.

Ahead of the game, our sports team will be giving you the atmosphere, with tailgaters and guests who are out to support both schools.