BLACKSBURG, Va. — Coming off an absolute thrashing at the hands of rival Virginia, the Virginia Tech Hokies set out to prove they deserved their top ten ranking at home against Wake Forest.

The Hokies accomplished their goal, never trailing in the second half, and cruising to an 87-71 victory.

Five players scored in double figures, led by Nickeil Walker Alexander's 24 points. Justin Robinson added 13, and Ahmed Hill chipped in 12 points.

Head Coach Buzz Williams was as animated as he's been all year on the sidelines, even ramping up the energy after one of the refs went down with a knee injury, leading to some sloppy play.

After a three game cold streak from deep, the Hokies poured in 11 triples on 26 attempts.

The schedule gets no easier in the ACC, as the Hokies are back in action Monday vs North Carolina.