Virginia Tech inks women's hoops coach Kenny Brooks to 3-year extension following Final Four trip

The Hokie head coach follows up the school's best ever season with new deal

Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a three-year contract extension, athletic director Whit Babcock announced Monday.

The extension will keep Brooks with the Hokies through March of 2029. It is valued at $6.4 million over six years and includes enhancements for support staff salaries, the assistant coach salary pool, postseason bonuses and operating budget.

The move comes after the Hokies' best season — a 31-5 record, the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Final Four, losing to national champion LSU in the semifinals.

Over eight seasons with the Hokies, Brooks' record is 155-74, including 62-56 in ACC play. His teams have reached the NCAA Tournament three straight years.