Virginia Tech inks women's hoops coach Kenny Brooks to 3-year extension following Final Four trip

The Hokie head coach follows up the school's best ever season with new deal
LSU's Alexis Morris shoots past Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a three-year contract extension, athletic director Whit Babcock announced Monday.

The extension will keep Brooks with the Hokies through March of 2029. It is valued at $6.4 million over six years and includes enhancements for support staff salaries, the assistant coach salary pool, postseason bonuses and operating budget.

The move comes after the Hokies' best season — a 31-5 record, the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Final Four, losing to national champion LSU in the semifinals.

Over eight seasons with the Hokies, Brooks' record is 155-74, including 62-56 in ACC play. His teams have reached the NCAA Tournament three straight years.

“Coach Brooks has revitalized our women’s basketball program and enriched numerous lives through his impactful leadership. I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball," Babcock said in a statement announcing the extension.

