Fingers crossed to Virginia Tech Saturday kickoff

Barring Covid problems, the Hokies are set to start the season at home with N.C. State

BLACKSBURG, Va. — There are still a few days a few more Covid-19 test to be taken, but right now, Virginia Tech is on track to kickoff their college football season this Saturday at home with N.C. State.

As you can imagine, Tech head coach Justin Fuente says preparing a football team during a pandemic is a real challenge and, "It's a little like trying to solve a Rubic's cube and a new layer of Rubic's cube gets added every single day. It's just trying to figure out who is available and who can get work."

There is daily uncertainty, but this is game week for the first game of the season. Along with that comes a level of excitement different than other games. Fuente says, "I probably don't have the same tone in my voice that you usually have when you're headed into the first game, but we are excited. We're anxious to play. We are tired of practice. It's just from the organizational standpoint of putting it all together, it's creates a little bit of angst."