Virginia Tech star CB Farley to skip college football season

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla. Farley announced Wednesday, July 29, 2020, he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season, becoming the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley says he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season, becoming the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus. 

The redshirt junior from Hickory, North Carolina, revealed his decision in a video posted to social media. 

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs. 

He said he’s forgoing the season “due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now."

