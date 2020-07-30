Virginia Tech star CB Farley to skip college football season

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley says he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season, becoming the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The redshirt junior from Hickory, North Carolina, revealed his decision in a video posted to social media.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs.
He said he’s forgoing the season “due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now."