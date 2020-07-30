Virginia Tech star CB Farley to skip college football season

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley says he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season, becoming the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The redshirt junior from Hickory, North Carolina, revealed his decision in a video posted to social media.

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

