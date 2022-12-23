Virginia Tech, UVA look to capitalize on Commonwealth talent

2nd year head coaches Brent Pry and Tony Elliot will need recruiting success in state to build their programs

NORFOLK, Va. — Asked about the importance of recruiting Virginia, Brent Pry evokes the name of the Blacksburg legend.

"That's the formula here, there's enough good football players in our footprint, in the Commonwealth, to win a championship at Virginia Tech, I truly believe that. Coach Beamer did it multiple times with a roster full of Virginia guys," says Pry, before diving into the specifics of this year's class. "We've signed 24 guys in the last two classes out of the state. The number is 12 out of high school this year, 3 out of the transfer portal."

Virginia, and the Tidewater area in particular, has long been a east coast hot bed of football talent. Recently, however, out of state schools have taken over recruiting. Penn State, North Carolina and Duke have all found success targeting the best Virginia has to offer.

UVA head coach Tony Elliot says they're still overcoming those inroads in his second recruiting cycle in the state.

"Some of the guys that are leaving the state, we learned that our relationships, we have to do a really good job of improving our relationships. The relationships with schools outside of the state they had established for a really long time," Elliot continued, "We gotta do a great job of identifying early the guys who fit what we're looking for, build relationships with not just them but their families and their coaches."