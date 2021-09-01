Virginia Tech welcomes 10th ranked UNC for season opener

The Tar Heels have become a recruiting powerhouse during Brown's tenure, particularly in Virginia. Four of the top 12 recruits in the state are likely headed to Chapel Hill next year. But the Hokies don't play another conference game for more than a month following this contest, and they had no issue scoring on the Tar Heels during the 56-45 shootout last October. Still the Tar Heels are favored on the road and possess the talent advantage.