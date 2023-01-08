Virginia Tech's late rally falls short against NC State

The Hokies mustered a late rally in the final minute, outscoring the Wolfpack, 13-4, in the last 55 seconds.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech used a trio of late Darius Maddox 3-pointers to narrow its deficit to as close as two, but NC State ultimately prevailed on Saturday night inside Cassell Coliseum, 73-69.

DARIUS MADDOX 🧊



DOWN THE STRETCH. pic.twitter.com/II9qu3Nopr — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) January 8, 2023

The Hokies had three players score in double figures, led by Sean Pedulla, who had 19 points and four assists. Darius Maddox added 16 points and Lynn Kidd chipped in as well with 14 points from the bench.



Tech had a slow start in the first half and went into the break trailing by 16 points - its largest deficit at halftime this season. In the second half, the Hokies found more success scoring and shot 51.7-percent from the field in the second half.



The Hokies mustered a late rally in the final minute, outscoring the Wolfpack, 13-4, in the last 55 seconds. Maddox knocked down three shots from beyond the arc that gave Tech life, but NC State was able to hit its free throws to lock up the win.

NC State jumped out of the gate with a 13-2 lead that put Virginia Tech in a hole early. Behind a career high 12 points in the first half from Lynn Kidd, the Hokies were able to reel the game in slightly. However, a tough shooting performance sent Tech into the halftime break with a 16-point deficit.