Virginia Wesleyan University embraces Morgan's Message

The mental health awareness program now counts the Marlins among its ambassadors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I hope that they realize that it's normal."

Virginia Wesleyan soccer player Mackenzie Kerns wants her fellow student athletes to know, it's normal to struggle with mental health.

Kerns, and a group of fellow student athletes and coaches, are on a mission to normalize seeking help for mental health issues. She's doing so as an ambassador for Morgan's Message, an organization founded by the family and friends of Morgan Rodgers, a Duke lacrosse player who took her own life in 2019.