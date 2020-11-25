UVA dominates in season opener with Towson

With a big help from two high level transfers, the Cavaliers beat the Tigers 89-54

Trey Murphy III scored 21 points a day after learning he was cleared to play and fellow transfer Sam Hauser added 19 points as No. 4 Virginia opened the season with an 89-54 rout of Towson.

Jay Huff added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and led by 23 points at halftime. Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points for Towson, which was a late replacement after Maine withdrew from the game Tuesday.