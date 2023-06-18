Virginia's season ends with 4-3 loss to TCU in Men's College World Series

The Cavalier offense was limited to five hits on the contest, only the fifth time they were held to five or fewer hits this season.

OMAHA, Neb. — Virginia (50-15) had its season end at the Men’s College World Series on Sunday (June 18) as the Cavaliers rallied but fell to TCU (43-23) by a score of 4-3 at Charles Schwab Field. The Cavaliers suffered their third, one-run loss in their last four MCWS games dating back to 2021.

Starting pitcher Connelly Early (12-3) took the tough luck loss despite allowing just two runs over 5.0 innings of work. He was one of four Virginia pitchers used on the afternoon.

The Cavalier offense was limited to five hits on the contest, only the fifth time they were held to five or fewer hits this season. Ethan Anderson went 1-for-4 and hit his 15th home run of the season. Ethan O’Donnell, Griff O’Ferrall and Casey Saucke each had base hits in the contest.

TCU got on the board in the first when Elijah Nunez scored from third on a sac fly to right field from Cole Fontenelle. Nunez doubled to open the game and took third on a single to right to set up the score.

Virginia answered in the home half when Griff O’Ferrall scored on an RBI fielder’s choice to short from Jake Gelof.

The Horned Frogs pushed back in front with a run in the third inning off an RBI groundout to first by Fontenelle that scored Karson Bowen from third. TCU then added a third run on an RBI single from Nunez in the sixth to take the lead to 3-1.

Ethan Anderson hit his fourth home run of the NCAA Tournament with an opposite field shot over the left centerfield wall in the seventh inning to pull the Cavaliers within a run.

TCU got the run back in the eighth inning, using a double to center from Austin Davis to bring home Anthony Silva for the 4-2 lead.

An RBI groundout from Ethan O’Donnell drove in Harrison Didawick in the bottom of the eighth to make it 4-3. Didawick singled and stole second before taking third on a fly ball to the wall from O’Ferrall. The Cavaliers had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth inning but TCU closer Ben Abeldt successfully completed the five-out save to seal the victory.

Griff O’Ferrall led off the game with a single down the left field line, his 28th first-inning hit and 108th hit of the year. The 108 hits are a single-season program record and are the second-most of any hitter in the country.Jake Gelof became the fourth player in college baseball this season to notch at least 90 RBI with his first-inning RBI.

With a single in the first inning, Ethan O’Donnell finished the year by reaching base safely in 23-straight games.

Kyle Teel notched his 15th runner caught stealing this season which is the seventh most by a UVA catcher since 2000. The 15 runners caught stealing leads the ACC.