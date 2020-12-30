Hokies hold off Canes, roll into 2021

Virginia Tech notches their fourth win in a row despite a sloppy 2nd half

BLACKSBURG, Va. — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Picked to finish 11th in the ACC in the league’s preseason poll, upstart Virginia Tech will enter 2021 with at least a share of the top spot in the conference standings.

Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to an 80-78 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.

Aluma hit 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 7 of 10 from the line for the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Aluma added six rebounds and four assists.

“I don’t really know if I’m surprised,” Aluma said of the Hokies’ hot start. “I don’t think anyone is really super worried about rankings. I think we’re all just trying to come out and take each game one at a time.”

Justyn Mutts added 15 points for Virginia Tech, which made three free throws in a sloppy final 37 seconds to hold off the ’Canes (4-3, 0-2). Tyrece Radford finished with 13 points, and Jalen Cone had 12 for the Hokies, who turned the ball over twice and missed four free throws on their final six possessions.

“Fortunate to win,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “Sometimes, I’ve played well and lost. I’d much prefer to play poorly and win the game, and we did that.”

Isaiah Wong and Matt Cross paced Miami with 16 points apiece.

The ’Canes trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half, but rallied in the closing seconds. Wong missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left that would have given Miami the lead. Mutts then missed two free throws for the Hokies with 3 seconds left, but Tech’s Wabissa Bede stole an outlet pass after the second miss, closing out the game.

“All in all, if you get kind of an open 3-point shot at the top of the key to win on the road against a Top 25 team, pretty much you’d take that,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.