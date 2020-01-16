Fuente says he's staying at Virginia Tech

A day after reportedly being in the running for the head coaching job at Baylor, Justin Fuente saying he's staying in Blacksburg.

One day after reportedly meeting with Baylor officials about their head football position, Justin Fuente decided to stay at his current job with Virginia Tech. He's 33-20 in his four seasons in Blacksburg, but 14-12 the last two that includes three straight bowl losses. Fuente tweeted "2020-let's go" with his staff at 8:05 Thursday morning.

Tech endured an up and down season that saw the Hokies get off to a 2-2 start that included a 45-10 loss at home to Duke. They would rebound to an 8-5 record only to drop their season finale to archrival Virginia for the first time since 2003.