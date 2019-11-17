Hokies blank Jackets 45-0 Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Virginia Tech defensive back Jeremy Webb (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech receiver Tobias Oliver (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Hendon Hooker ran for two touchdowns and Virginia Tech rode its dominant defense to a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, giving the Yellow Jackets their first shutout in 22 years.

The Hokies are 5-0 in games started by Hooker, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 159 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell. Hooker sat much of the second half in the lopsided win.

Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five of its last six games, including four straight over ACC opponents, as they compete for the Coastal Division title.

Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6) has lost three straight games under first-year coach Geoff Collins.

The Hokies made the most of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s final visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium. Foster is retiring after the season.

Foster’s defense held the Yellow Jackets to 134 yards and eight first downs. Georgia Tech had not been shut out since a 38-0 loss to Florida State on Oct. 18, 1997.

The Yellow Jackets’ last chance to dodge a shutout ended on freshman quarterback Jordan Yates’ fourth-down incompletion from the Virginia Tech 41 with 2:55 remaining.

Virginia Tech’s offense had big plays of 33 yards or longer on four consecutive first-half possessions. Tayvlon Robinson’s 49-yard gain on a reverse set up Hooker’s first touchdown run of 3 yards.

Tre Turner had a 37-yard catch and a 39-yard run on a sweep to set up scoring runs by Keshawn King and Hooker, respectively. Mitchell added a 33-yard catch on the following drive, but this time the Hokies had to punt.

Virginia Tech’s defense added to the big-play collection on Caleb Farley’s 17-yard interception return. After Oscar Bradburn’s punt was downed at the Georgia Tech 2, quarterback James Graham rolled right in the end zone and attempted a jump pass when pressured by Chamarri Conner. Farley cut in front of the pass intended for Malachi Carter. Graham threw two interceptions.

After being outgained in total yards 299-48 in the first half, the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with an onside kick recovered by the Hokies.

Georgia Tech safety Christian Campbell was tossed after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Robinson in the second quarter. A review confirmed the officials’ targeting call on the play.

Yates, possibly still headed for a redshirt season, made his debut for Georgia Tech in the third quarter. He completed 4 of 11 passes for 38 yards. Graham returned briefly late in the game.