BLACKSBURG, Va. — Deshawn McClease had done plenty in his time in Blacksburg. The redshirt junior announcing through his Twitter account he's declaring for the NFL Draft in April. McClease led the Hokies in rushing this past season and capped it off with an 11 carry 126 yard rushing game in Tech's 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. He also added a touchdown.

For his career the former Oscar Smith Tiger ran for 1,833 yards to go with 12 touchdowns. He also added 28 catches for 231 receiving yards.