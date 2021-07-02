x
#16 Virginia Tech escapes with overtime win at Miami

Hunter Cattoor forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74-all.
Credit: AP
Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede, left, advances the ball against Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Cattoor's two free throws with four seconds left secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies. Cattoor had 14 points.

Cattoor forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74-all. The basket erased Isaiah Wong's go-ahead 3-pointer seconds earlier for Miami. Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

Miami erased a double-digit deficit with a 20-7 spurt late in the second half. Wong hit two 3-pointers to key the surge and Nysier Brooks' dunk with 3:34 to go gave the Hurricanes a 68-66 lead.

The Hokies opened their first double-digit lead with a 12-2 run midway through the second half. Mutts' layup with 8:03 remaining capped the surge and gave Virginia Tech a 59-48 lead.

Mutts' two free throws gave Virginia Tech a 31-28 lead at halftime.