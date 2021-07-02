16 Virginia Tech escapes with overtime win at Miami

Hunter Cattoor forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74-all.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Cattoor's two free throws with four seconds left secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies. Cattoor had 14 points.

Cattoor forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74-all. The basket erased Isaiah Wong's go-ahead 3-pointer seconds earlier for Miami. Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

Miami erased a double-digit deficit with a 20-7 spurt late in the second half. Wong hit two 3-pointers to key the surge and Nysier Brooks' dunk with 3:34 to go gave the Hurricanes a 68-66 lead.

The Hokies opened their first double-digit lead with a 12-2 run midway through the second half. Mutts' layup with 8:03 remaining capped the surge and gave Virginia Tech a 59-48 lead.