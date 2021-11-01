Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63

Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech to its latest conquest, a 77-63 victory against Notre Dame.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — After watching his team put together another impressive performance and continue its tremendous start to the season, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young still wasn't ready to accept the key to the city or throw a party on Main Street.

Instead, he took a more cautious tone.

"I feel good about it, but we're not organizing any parades down South Main any time soon," he said. "We're four (conference) games in. Long way to go."

Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech to its latest conquest, a 77-63 victory against Notre Dame.

Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games.

Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half. The lockdown defensive performance came just four days after they allowed Louisville to shoot 50% in the second half of a 73-70 defeat.

"I just didn't like how we played Wednesday," Young said. "I take absolutely nothing away from Louisville, but I didn't think we were Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Didn't think we were very good in the first half here, but we got some things together, and that was as good a half as we've had in quite some time."

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.

Notre Dame led 50-49 after a 3-pointer by Prentiss Hubb with 12:16 remaining, but that was the Fighting Irish's last field goal. Aluma started an 11-3 run with two free throws and ended it with a dunk with 9:11 left to give Virginia Tech the lead for good.

Dane Goodwin finished with 12 points for the Fighting Irish, who shot just 37.5% (18 of 48).