SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In their third straight road outing, the No. 20/19 Virginia Tech men's basketball team defeated Notre Dame 62-51 on Wednesday night and sweeped the season series against the Irish.

The Hokies improve to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference which ties their best start through eight outings in ACC play (2006-07). Notre Dame falls to 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference.